COME GET YOUR LOST PHONE - HURUBE URGES ‘BIRDS’ FAN

MBABANE – A Mbabane Swallows fan will be excited to learn that his or her lost cellphone is in good hands – Royal Leopard PRO Frank Hurube has it.



Hurube has come forward to invite the fan who lost the Samsung cellphone to contact him without any fear as their fans found it inside the Somhlolo National Stadium this past Sunday. Leopard were playing Swallows on the day and lost 2-0.



“Our supporters found the cellphone and brought it to me to try and locate its owner but it has been in vain since Sunday to date. The cellphone was found already off as its battery ran flat and remains off,” he said.



He said that he tried to announce on national radio SBIS on Monday morning but nobody has come through. He said what was clear was it most likely belonged to a Swallows fan as it had indications on its cover.

Hurube said the fan could contact him at 7676 0701 and will immediately recover the cellphone.