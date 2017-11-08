POLICE COLLEGE POOL KO CHAMPS

MBABANE – They are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country and they proved just that by winning the Mbabane Express Car Wash Pool knockout tournament.



Police College Pool Club were officially crowned champions at a prize presentation held at the car wash yesterday.

The police ensemble took home E4 000 after winning the knock-out tournament played over the weekend where they beat Sharp Shooters in the final 13-6.



The Norman Khoza inspired side are not new to claiming trophies as earlier this year they won the Singapore Knockout tournament.

Speaking after receiving the E4 000 cash, trophy and gold medals Khoza said they were happy about their achievement.



“We really thank the whole team and the support we got from our superiors. They gave us time to prepare thoroughly ahead of the tournament. I also want to highlight that it was not an easy road for us, do not read too much into the score, teams here in Mbabane have upped their game and it is good for the spot,” Khoza said.



Meanwhile, the team manager Gedlemba Dlamini congratulated his charges for winning the tournament.

Runners-up Sharpshooters received E2 000 while third placed Manzini Pool Club took home E1 300.The tournament was sponsored to a tune of E40 000 by Mbabane Express Car Wash.