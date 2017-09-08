E1.1M FOR CHAMPS

MBABANE – It is raining money for teams as the new MTN Premier League season gets underway.



It is all systems for the 2017/18 campaign following a successful launch at sponsors, Swazi MTN Head Office in Ezulwini, where a revised package of E4 097 684 was unveiled yesterday. The changes in prize money were headlined by the increase of the first round incentive from E300 000 to E350 000. At the end of the season, champions will still get E750 000.



In essence, a team winning both the first and second round will now pocket a whopping E1.1 million.

Swazi MTN Chief Consumer Officer, Sam Shongwe, expressed hope that the new season would be equally competitive when he revealed the close to E4.1 million purse in front of excited guests and teams’ representatives.



“With the 14 teams in the Premier League this year, we hope to see more competition and more entertainment for the fans.

“Swazi MTN will continue to bring exciting promotions to the stadiums through weekly mini activations and MTN Y’ello Sundays every month end,” said Shongwe.

League runners-up, according to a new prize breakdown, are set to pocket an increased E470 000. This is an adjustment of E20 000.



