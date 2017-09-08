NO CONFLICT OF INTEREST IN MTN LEAGUE – GAMEDZE

EZULWINI – Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chairman Victor Gamedze has assured that there will be no conflict of interest in his office’s dealings with league sponsors, Swazi MTN, in the new season.



Gamedze is one of the directors at Swazi Mobile, a direct competitor to MTN. The PLS boss told guests and teams during the launch of the 2017/18 MTN Premier at Mahlalekhukhwini House in Ezulwini yesterday, that all sponsors would be treated equally and the office had successfully harmonised companies with dissenting views in the past.



He said as chairman of the league, he worked hand in hand with the Executive Committee and they took collective decisions.

“We have about five sponsors under the PLS and we treat them equally. There is absolutely no conflict of interest,” he said.

National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) President, Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa, also shared the same sentiments, saying conflict of interest should not be in anyone’s mind.



“We like to express our gratitude to Swazi MTN for the lucrative sponsorship.

“The 14-team league is also good for the development of football as the players will play more games,” said Mthethwa.

Yesterday marked the launch of the purse for the 2017/18 campaign. It shot up to close to E4.1 million.