IT’S Y’ELLO ACTION TIME AGAIN!
MBABANE – Newcomers Vovovo and Matsapha United begin life in top flight football as they have tricky fixtures against Moneni Pirates and Royal Leopard, respectively.
It is a dream curtain-raiser for spectators in what will be a long, but interesting 14-team MTN Premier League season.
Action gets underway at the country’s soccer ‘Mecca’, Somhlolo National Stadium tonight.
It will be like an arranged marriage for all the four teams as they meet for the first time.
Below is a closer look at the opening two matches as the chase for the revised E350 000 first round ‘carrot’ begins.
