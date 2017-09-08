MTN LEAGUE GETS INTO FULL SWING

MBABANE – “Only the best team wins the league,” wrote the gum-chewing former Manchester United gaffer, Sir Alex Ferguson in his autobiography, ‘Managing my Life’.



Nobody would have put it with such alluring clarity than the best manager of his generation. You can ride your luck on the way to winning a knockout competition but to win a league it demands consistency, grit, determination, hard work, planning and resilience.

Over a 10-month period, you have to win ugly, win pretty – but just win.



As the MTN league, on its last lap of the three year contract, kicks off tonight, with the opening two games, one thing is certain, it will be 10 months of sustained drama, glut of goals, horrendous refereeing, missed chances, mesmerising football, silky skills, thrills and shocks to keep everyone coming to the local stadia.



It kicks off tonight at the country’s football theatre, Somhlolo National Stadium, with Moneni Pirates taking newcomers, Vovovo FC at 6:30pm before Royal Leopard face off with premier league rookies Matsapha United at 8:30pm.



It will continue tomorrow again at the country’s soccer Mecca where Midas City will lock horns with another premier league returnee, Malanti Chiefs at 1:30pm before Green Mamba battle it out with Tambuti FC at 3:30pm.

Then on Sunday, it’s a Triple header delight to be headlined by one-time the most sought-after fixture, Mbabane Highlanders versus Manzini Wanderers at 2pm.



Manzini Sundowns will kick off the day’s proceedings with a clash against Red Lions but much focus will be on the main match when the ‘invincibles’ Mbabane Swallows, who never lost a single match on the way to winning the ‘Holy grail’ of local football last season, will take on the runners-up Young Buffaloes at 4pm.