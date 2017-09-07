‘BULL’ FANS NOW DIVIDED OVER DIRECTORS, COACH

MBABANE – Things might be falling into place at Mbabane Highlanders, but some supporters are still unhappy with the administration of the club.



In a meeting attended by over 40 supporters at CODEC in Ezulwini yesterday, the loyalists were divided on whether the current directors should stay or not. While the concerned loyalists could not come out clear on whether they wanted the Zweli Jele-led Board out of office, some questioned the directors’ decision to hire Alou Badara as head coach. He joined the team from Tambuti over two months ago and had steered the Lubombo-based side to the semi-finals of the Ingwenyama Cup on top of helping the outfit to avoid the chop. He has coached Highlanders in one official game, which was the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup semi-final 1-2 loss to rivals, Mbabane Swallows, on August 27.



“We want a coach who is used to winning trophies,” said a concerned supporter.

However, some of the supporters said the current directors deserved to be given a chance as they were trying their best to assemble a formidable team.



“People should stop demanding leadership change without bringing in new directors. Who would take over when the directors go?” asked one of the supporters rhetorically.



Highlanders have multiple directors who include Senator Ngom’yayona Gamedze and astute legislator, Marwick Khumalo.

The general feeling of some of the supporters was that the team finally had a promising squad, but there was still room for other players for depth purposes. One of the supporters had recommended that another striker be added.