ANTWI, CAMEROONIAN KEEPER COACH AT ‘BULL’

MBABANE – Is Ghanaian striker Frank Antwi seeking a love back at Mbabane Highlanders?



The former Sikhalo SeAfrika forward hogged the headlines in 2014/15 season when having already trained with the Black Bull, he ditched them for their sworn rivals Mbabane Swallows.



The well-documented move unfortunately did not bring any good tidings for the forward who was shipped to Moneni Pirates before disappearing into oblivion.



The player is currently training with the black and white side with the view to securing a contract on time for Sunday’s MTN League match against Manzini Wanderers.



A source close to the player disclosed that Antwi has even caught the eye of Malian mentor Alou Badara, even though a decision has not been made yet on his future.



“He started this week and is doing well. We hope he will sign,” the source said. He is one of new faces in the team alongside Cameroonian Goalkeeper Coach Sime Ghomba Napoleon who is also nursing hopes of securing a contract in the club.



No comment could be sought from Highlanders PRO Paul ‘Magidzeludzakeni’ Masilela despite numerous phone calls. Coach Alou Badara did not return a text message sent to him.

Napoleon has served at Highlands Park Under-13 and 19 as goalkeeper coach. He is a former player for Bloemfontein Celtics.