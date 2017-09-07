TINYOSI STING SEA BIRDS, MILLING GRIND RESULT

Hotspurs.................................. (0)2

Bhekisisa 46th, Phetsa 89th

Sikhalo.................................... (0)0



Sea Birds................................. (1)1

Nkosikhona 31st

Tinyosi..................................... (1)2

Simanga 42nd pen, Sibusiso 84th



LOBAMBA – There were mixed feelings as the MTN First Division League finally got underway yesterday at Somhlolo National Stadium in an Independence Day delight.



Tinyosi stunned former elite league side Manzini Sea Birds 2-1 in the main match with newcomers from Manzini Super League Milling Hotspurs cruising past a hapless Sikhalo Se-Africa.



Tinyosi and Sea Birds provided the perfect entertainment for the about 200 soccer lovers who converged here with Sihlangu coach Pieter de Jongh also watching keenly from the Somhlolo National Stadium’s Royal Box. Nkosikhona Tsabedze had given Sea Birds the perfect start in their surge to retain Premier League status with a close range header from a Thabo Langa corner kick a minute after the half hour mark.



Defender Mfundo Zwane handled inside the big box and the referee rightly awarded Tinyosi a penalty three minutes before the break with Captain Simanga Nkambule coolly levelling matters, sending Bafana Ngwenya the wrong direction at the Sea Birds post.

Sibusiso Dlamini came from the bench to win it for Tinyosi after replacing Steven Mawelela, slotting home from close range following a clever Lwazi Dlamini pull back. It was the perfect start for Tinyosi.



In the earlier match, Hotspurs squandered chance after the other but walked home with maximum points. Bhekisisa Vilane raced on a long ball a minute after resumption to finally break the deadlock before Phetsa Shabangu sealed what should have been a comfortable victory for the host right at the death.



