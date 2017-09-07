STAR PAINT RAINBOW DASH ON SEPTEMBER 16

MBABANE – Running while showing different colours will be a welcome change for fun run devotees.



September 16 (next Saturday) marks the second edition of the Star Paint Rainbow Dash. Action gets underway at 8am. The event is similar to the internationally known ‘Colour Run’. Participants will run or walk a 5 km route and get sprayed with different colour powder paint from the various sponsored colour zones along the route.



The event is organised and hosted by Sifundzani Primary School Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) as a fundraising initiative for the school and part of the profits will be donated to a chosen charity.



According to a statement, the main sponsors of the event are Star Paint and the Spar Group. Other sponsors will host colour zones in their respective colours including Momentum, Galp, Parmalat, Standard Bank, Swaziland Electricity Company, Leites Toyota, MTN, Liberty Life, Southern Trading Company and Seeff.



“Last year’s first ever Star Paint Rainbow Dash proved to be a big success with all participants returning for more fun this year.

“This year, the event has gained popularity with not only students and families entering, but corporate teams not wanting to miss out on all the hype and fun,” reads the statement.



Participants are encouraged to get creative with their dress code in keeping with the white theme so that they can return from the run a rainbow of colours.



Trophies and prizes will be awarded for creativity. After the run, everyone will enjoy a family day on the Sifundzani grounds, where there would be entertainment, aerobics and dance demonstrations, jumping castle and market stalls. Food will be on sale.