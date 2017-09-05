‘TIMO’, ‘JUNIOR’ BACK AT WANDERERS

MBABANE – Home is always where the heart is. This has proven to be true as former Manzini Wanderers stars Timothy ‘Timo’ Mathonsi and Sicelo ‘Junior’ Simelane have made a sensational return to the hub giants camp.



The players have started training at the crowd-puller’s Trade Fair Ground base and will debut on Sunday against Mbabane Highlanders when the MTN League gets underway.



‘Timo’ joins on a season-long loan deal that will be finalised today from Young Buffaloes while ‘Junior’ has already been registered. ‘Timo’ has had limited game time in coach Dominic Kunene’s star-studded Buffaloes team in the past season while ‘Junior’ signs after being released by Highlanders at the end of the past 2016/17 season.



“We are finalising the loan move with Buffaloes and tomorrow (today) I will be in a position to name all done deals after meeting the team directors. ‘Junior’s signing is done and dusted and he has already been registered,” said Wanderers General Manager Patrick Gamedze when reached yesterday.



Internal squabbles at the maroon and white giants have threatened the team’s readiness for the new season in recent weeks with potential targets like Sifiso ‘Tjovitjo’ Maseko and Sierra Leone-born defender Baimba Kamara shifting camps.



Meanwhile, coach Nyanga ‘Crooks’ Hlophe is upbeat ahead of the new season and has declared that his side will compete and land a better league finish than last season’s fifth place.



“We are working hard to put a team that will compete in the new season. The underdog tag will work to our advantage and we are targeting a top finish in the league.