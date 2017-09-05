‘SHAKES’ MASHABA IN COURT FOR E1.8 MILLION CAR DEBT

MBABANE – He almost earned this amount in three months as South Africa’s Bafana Bafana coach before losing his job.



For the E540 000 salary he took home at Bafana Bafana monthly, he could have settled this amount in nearly three months as he would be just E200 000 short. He tried so gallantly to get reinstated, but failed. Before Bafana Bafana, he was also once Swaziland’s national team Sihlangu coach. When his two-year contract expired, he left the country with question marks over a car he took with him to South Africa and claimed it was stolen. The local FA had purchased the car.



And now, Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba is shaking again and guess why, it’s because of a car, a Mercedes Benz he bought last April but still owes E1.8m. He has been taken to court by BMW Financial Services after defaulting on his instalments.



According to Sunday Sun, the credit provider approached the South Gauteng High Court in a bid to shake some cash out of ‘Shakes’. The moneylenders also want the court to order ‘Shakes’ to give back his Merc.



“In the event that the respondent does not return the vehicle, the sheriff is directed to remove the vehicle from wherever it may be found and return same to the applicant,” read the court papers.



The credit provider also asked the court to postpone an order on the question of damages suffered by the applicant until the return of the vehicle to the applicant. The coach was given five days to notify the credit provider’s lawyers that he would fight the application. But he failed to do so, according to court papers.



The document in Sunday Sun’s possession read, in part: “The applicant seeks an order in terms of the following: The return of a 2014 Mercedes Benz CLS 63 AMG S motor vehicle.”