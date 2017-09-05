SA OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLISTS PENNY HEYNS IN THE COUNTRY

BIG BEND – You learn from the best to be the great. This adage holds true for about 50 Ubombo Primary School (UPS) aspiring swimmers, who are currently under-going a four-day swimming clinics under Olympic Gold medallists Penny Heyns.

The former South African swimmer is in the country with Zelda van, to conduct the clinics that started yesterday, ending on Thursday.

Heyns said she was happy to be in the country again as she once visited some years ago.



“I’m really excited to be here. I’m from KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa and the environment is almost the same, wonderfully warm. Hospitality is great and we are having a nice time. I am working with a nice group that is eager to learn. They are behaving well and responsible. Usually when we do these clinics everybody is tense at the beginning but this group is active and they are asking questions and participating. They know their staff,” she said.



Heyns said she wants to teach them swimming. She said there are lessons they will be doing in class.

“The clinics will not only benefit the aspiring swimmers with swimming lessons only but I will also teach them life skills. The group is young and for now we have only done backstroke and there are those swimming, whom you could tell that they had the potential to do well in the sport. Some already have a natural backstroke. Some are doing freestyle very well,” she said.