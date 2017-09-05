My dearest readers ... As the residents in the social networks say, ‘spring has sprung’ and in this State-Of-The-Nation-Sports-Address (SONSA), this grandson of Mlonyeni hopes the arrival of spring will herald to an exciting start to the MTN Premier League which kicks off this weekend with a triple delight at Somhlolo National Stadium on Sunday.



‘Lasuka Lahlala’, is today’s headline for your weekly diet this column is, and how appropriate that what headlines the kick-off of the league competition will be last year’s invincible champions, Mbabane Swallows and the near challengers, Young Buffaloes in the triple header slated for Sunday at the country’s soccer Mecca. Fallen giants, Manzini Wanderers and Mbabane Highlanders will cross swords in the second of the three matches, in what will certainly be one of the games not to be missed. Manzini Sundowns and Red Lions, in a mini-Manzini derby, will kick-off the day’s proceedings at noon.



Lest we forget, recent losing SwaziTelecom Charity Cup four successive times finalist Royal Leopard (the police side has qualified for every cup final of the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup since 2013), will literally kick-off the league on Friday night when they square up against premier league rookies, Matsapha United who, love or loathe them, have announced their arrival in the vanguard of Swazi football in the best possible way. They want to be taken seriously as a competitive football club and boy, they are uncompromising or apologetic.



One can only hope their bite is stronger than the loudest bark because the premier league is no child’s play. I have Paul Kagame certainty (i.e 98.79% sure) that the 2017/18 MTN Premier league will be one of the most exciting in years. The one horse canter procession Mbabane Swallows turned the previous season (2016/17 season) into, in which they NEVER lost a single game, won 19 games, drew three of the 22 games and in the process scored a massive 58 goals, will not be repeated.