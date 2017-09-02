SD IN SINGAPORE KIT DEAL!

MBABANE – It’s no more with the cheap and unbranded national kits for the country’s sports at national team level.



This is more so because the Swaziland National Sport and Recreation Council (SNSRC), in collaboration with its partners Swaziland Olympic and Commonwealth Games Committee (SOCGA), have opted to tie down a professional kit supplier to dress athletes or national teams whenever they are on international duty.



A company based in Singapore called Mafro Sports and selling the brand MAFRO is in the front runner to get the deal. The brand is already popular in the African continent with certain clubs and national teams having sponsorship deals with the company.



Some of the countries that have their national soccer teams wearing the Mafro brand include Zimbabwe and Zambia as well as clubs like Power Dynamos and Asante Kotoko FC. They also were kit sponsors for South Africa’s netball national side recently.

“It’s not just Mafro Sports who have showed interest but there are a few others and what we’ve done, because we have to tie this down soon, is ask the potential suppliers to give us samples after we gave them the standards which basically are the national colours,” explained SNSRC Board Chairman, Lawrence ‘Lolo’ Mthethwa.



Mthethwa said they were working around the clock to get the best deal along with the Olympic Committee and currently cannot quantify how much this would be worth.

“Once we look at the samples, we’ll sit down with the Olympic Committee and see if we’re happy with the set standards and clinch a deal with that supplier which is when we can know of any figures to be involved. We want this for Team Swaziland next March when we go to Australia,” Mthethwa said.