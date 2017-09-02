VOLLEYBALL BOSS: HE WAS OUR MUSEUM

MATSAPHA- Swaziland National Volleyball Association (SNVA) has been left poorer after the demise of former boss and astute sports administrator, Eric Sibanda.



Sibanda, who succumbed to death last Saturday, was remembered at a packed University of Swaziland (UNISWA) Multipurpose Hall in Matsapha yesterday. SNVA Vice President, Phinda Dlamini, likened the long-serving president to a museum, saying the current board benefitted a lot from his wealth of knowledge in sport administration.



“He was like a dictionary.

“His death is a huge blow to SNVA,” said Dlamini.

At the time of his death Sibanda was the owner of Bob Cats (Lomahasha Customs and Bob Ladies) since 1994. He took the team from founder, Themba Ngwenya, who shared a moving tribute for Sibanda. Ngwenya said at the time of his death, Sibanda had identified 10 boys for a training camp.



His achievements with the team included steering Customs to the semi-finals of the Zone VI tournament in 2010.

Outside sports, Sibanda was a lecturer in the Department of African Languages and Literature at the University of Swaziland. He had worked there for over 29 years until he met his death.



Students of the institution of higher learning, who were represented by a teary Tebesutfu Nkambule, described him as a father figure and said he would be remembered for his sense of humour. He used to tease the students a lot and suggested they should wear T-shirts with the inscription, ‘Asazi Nex’, which means ‘We’re clueless.’ They wore the T-shirts during the service yesterday.