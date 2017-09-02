HE WASN’T THE VOLLEYBALL ‘BOMBER

(Swazi News Editor)



When I first met Eric Sibanda in the 90s, I couldn’t imagine how he could be associated with volleyball given his size. If you know volleyball, then you would appreciate the intensity that comes with it.



At first glance, you would be forgiven for thinking he would be better of playing rugby where people his size would have been better suited. At the time, he was the coach of a team called Lomahasha Customs and for a man of his size; he had a surprisingly soft voice. I always looked forward to volleyball games as he introduced me to the intricate nature of the game; not what I was exposed to at school.

At times he would arrange that one of the Mbabane teams gave me a lift to games because he believed that getting coverage was one way of marketing the sport.



This one time, he called me aside and asked why I didn’t play because I had the body and height. After explaining that as a reporter I could not be compromised, he offered to call the Sports Editor, Raphael Mhlanga, at the time and talk to him.



He wouldn’t take no for an answer. Eric then suggested that we form teams as media houses and he would organise a media tournament for the Trade Fair. For the first time, the media competed in volleyball during the Trade Fair and it was all through his effort.



He didn’t care where the game was played as long as it was played. He also had big plans to get women actively participate in the sport as there were a few at the time. This counts among his achievements as he was also successful in ensuring that the sport broke into the schools ball games.



At times I would wonder if his family always had something to eat as he would dig into his pocket when it came to players or needs for the games to continue.

