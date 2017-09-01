TRIPLE-HEADER DELIGHT!

MBABANE – The PLS has prescribed a triple dose action for this year’s MTN League grand opening next week Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium.



According to the fixture released yesterday by Premier League of Swaziland PLS COO Petros Vilakati, the triple header which will be headlined by the presence of the traditional big three teams; Mbabane Swallows, Mbabane Highlanders and Manzini Wanderers will complete the commencement of the new league season.

Officially, the season kicks off mid-week with a National First Division League double header pitting returnees Milling Hot Spurs, who lost their elite status in the early 1980s against Sikhalo SeAfrika. The match kicks off at Somhlolo National Stadium on Independence Day holiday at 1.30pm and will precede a clash between relegated Manzini Sea Birds against Tinyosi F.C.



On Sunday, defending champions Mbabane Swallows will open their account against last season’s runners-up Young Buffaloes at 4pm and the game will be preceded by an explosive titanic match between Mbabane Highlanders against Manzini Wanderers at 2pm.

A clash between Manzini Sundowns against Red Lions will be the starter on the day at 12noon.



Other notable explosive fixtures will be next week Friday night at Mavuso Sports Centre, where Royal Leopard will test the resolve of rookies Matsapha United at 8.30am. The match will be preceded by Moneni Pirates against Vovovo F.C at 6.30pm.



Last season, the correspondence fixture between Mbabane Swallows and Young Buffaloes degenerated into a mini brawl, as players from both camps exchanged blows.