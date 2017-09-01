‘BIRDS’ REPORT ‘BULL’ FAN TO PLS FOR INSULTING GAMEDZE

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows have reported a Mbabane Highlanders supporter to the PLS for allegedly insulting Chairman Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze.



The supporter, whose name is known to this publication, is alleged to have insulted Gamedze during Sunday’s Charity Cup games.

Yesterday, Mbabane Swallows wrote a letter of complaint to the PLS over the supporter who they alleged has consistently made it a habit to pass unpalatable words about the chairman in the presence of a number of football officials and supporters.



General Manager Sandile Zwane said they have had enough of the supporter who is a well-known Mbabane Highlanders follower.

“We are taking a stand as team to protect our chairman because this has been going on for some time.

We want the PLS to clarify why such an individual is allowed at the VIP section despite that he constantly insults our chairman. This individual when we recall very well was banned in football during the chairmanship of Moses Motsa at the PLS and we wonder how he is allowed into the stadium,” Zwane said.



He said they would resort to stop him from watching games involving their team if nothing is being done about him.

PLS COO Petros Vilakati confirmed receiving the letter of complaint from Swallows, but said they were still going to look into it.

“We have to do our own investigations on the matter; so that when we see that an offence was committed, we may invoke the rules.

The rules are clear about individuals who insult officials,” Vilakati said. Mbabane Highlanders PRO Paul ‘Magidzeludzakeni’ Masilela said he had not been informed about the incident. He said he was going to check with the club secretary later last night.

The supporter could not be drawn for comments yesterday.