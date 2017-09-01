BEST FOODS TO HAVE THE WEEK BEFORE A MARATHON

MBABANE – You have pushed yourself through the hard workouts. You have made it through those never-ending long runs. You have made it to the race week without any major injury, and now all that is left to do is to make sure you do not mess it up.



This is where our brain plays tricks with us, and we obsess over the little details. But there are only a few things runners really need to be prepared for on marathon week, and one of the biggest ones is fuelling correctly for the race.

The most common questions both on a beginner and veteran marathoners alike is:



“What are the best foods I should be eating during the week before and the morning of the marathon race?”

It’s a great question and a runner’s diet in the week before a marathon is a very important part of success on race day.

Marathon Rule #1: Never try anything new on race day



In addition to clothing, pacing and training, this rule also applies to your nutrition strategy in the five days leading up to the race.

You should not experiment with any new foods or venture too far from your normal diet. It’s easy to get nervous in the last few days of your taper and be persuaded by a new product a friend recommends or something you see at the race expo.



However, if you haven’t tried it before, especially at marathon pace or during a long run, don’t be tempted.

It’s also important that you experiment with the types, quantity and timing of the food you eat before you run. Some runners have very weak stomachs and need up to three hours to digest food before they can run comfortably. Other runners can eat within an hour of a hard run with no adverse side effects.