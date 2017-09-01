MBABANE XI WIN SENIOR MEN’S T20 TOURNAMENT

MBABANE – Mbabane XI cruised to an emphatic 53 runs win to be crowned champions of the SCA Senior Men’s Twenty-20 tournament.

Following an eventful season, the curtain finally fell on the tournament after a decisive fixture involving the winners and Pak XI at Malkerns Country Club last Sunday.

Twenty-20 or T20 is a simple short form of cricket, which is known for restricting teams to a single innings each. Batting is up of to 20 overs.

According to a correspondence from the Swaziland Cricket Association, the champions had won the toss and elected to bat first. The Mbabane-based team was able to cruise to 115 all out setting Pak XI a seemingly small target of 116.



In their reply, Pak XI found it very hard to score and wickets kept tumbling.

They succumbed to 62 all out.

Up to 10 teams battled it out in the tournament, but for the final day it came down to the two teams. The tournament started five months ago.

The champions got a trophy on top of medals. The trio of Abbas Ali, Umair Qasim, and Joe Wright also made more stops on the podiums. They were named Best Batsman, Bowler and Best All-Rounder, respectively.