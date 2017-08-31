‘BULL’S ‘FASH’ AT RICHARDS BAY FC

MBABANE – One match into his resounding return to Mbabane Highlanders, Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze has attracted South African suitors.



The player, who provided the assist in his team’s 1-2 derby loss in the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup semi-final last Sunday, has received a one-week trial with National First Division League side, Richards Bay FC, formerly known as Thanda Royal Zulu.



A source close to the KwaZulu-Natal coastal side confirmed that the player started training with the club on Tuesday, after he was spotted by scouts during the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup.



Richards Bay FC Chairman Sifiso Biyela said the player has already shown great potential in the two training sessions he held with the team. He said the coach has requested to test him in two friendly matches, one of which will be held tomorrow against a Durban-based Vodacom League side.



“Once we have seen him, we will then come back to Highlanders to discuss the way forward, but he has already shown what he is capable of and we are optimistic that he will impress overall,” Biyela said.

‘Fash’ has been conspicuously missing from the ‘Black Bull’ post derby training session since Tuesday. And the club PRO Paul ‘Magidzeludzakeni’ Masilela could only confirm that the player was the only one missing from training.



“Although nothing has been communicated to my office yet, the player is not training as we speak. What you are saying might be possible, but until I confirm it with the manager, I can’t say much about it. All the other players are back at training,” he said.

The player’s career has taken a positive swing since his move to Moneni Pirates three seasons ago.



On the day, he showed great desire, aggression and creativity.