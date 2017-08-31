MTN LEAGUE KICKS OFF NEXT WEEKEND - PLS

MBABANE – The long wait is over as the MTN League finally kicks off next weekend.



The Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) Chief Operation Officer (COO), Petros Vilakati, confirmed that the 2017/18 league season gets underway on September 9 and 10.



“We will release the full fixture with venues, kick-off time and exact dates tomorrow (today). But we can assure that the games will be those in our week one schedule,” he said.

He said they were busy working on the tournament rules and regulations which the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) is expected to approve this week.



Meanwhile, teams have also declared themselves ready for action in separate interviews yesterday.

Mbabane Highlanders PRO Paul ‘Magidzeludzakeni’ Masilela, has rallied his team supporters to back the new look side that narrowly lost 1-2 to rivals Mbabane Swallows on Sunday in the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup.



“We are preparing well for the season, and we need every member of the Highlanders family to support the current leadership. This is the right time to bury our differences for the sake of the club. The current leadership chaired by Zweli Jele has urged me to request for unity among the club’s stakeholders, as we seek to revive the brand,” he said.



He said they have assembled a dream team capable of challenging the high and mighty in the league. He said to show their seriousness, the team directors will this afternoon meet the club elders at Timbali Lodge to give a report of their progress so far.

“We now have a team that reminds us of the days of Tholeni,” he said.