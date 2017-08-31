GOLFERS PUMP IN E100 000 FOR BIGGER, BETTER GOLF DAY

MBABANE – The third edition of the Swaziland Business Coalition on Health and AIDS (SWABCHA) Golf Day promises to be bigger and better.



After the success of this year’s instalment of the event, which was staged at Royal Swazi Golf Course in Ezulwini on Sunday; SWABCHA CEO, Thobile Dlamini, expressed hope that the response would be equally impressive in 2018. At least 18 teams had registered this year. They jointly pumped in about E101 000 before deductions.



“We need to get main sponsors next year so that we can cut the expenses. We’re yet to finalise the net income after deductions, but we’re grateful for the support,” said Dlamini.



The proceeds from the event assist in the provision of HIV services to the organisations that are members of SWABCHA. This includes the crafting of the HIV policy, mobile testing, among other services.



Winning the event was Mduduzi Maphalala and Ndabenhle Nxumalo, who carded an unmatched 53 points. Several companies came on board in support of the festivities.