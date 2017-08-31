SAKHILE WINS IN ‘SIFUNA KUDLALA I-TENNIS’ TOURNEY

EZULWINI – Everything he touches turns to gold. That is tennis junior player Sakhile Hlophe, who cruised to victory in the ‘Sifuna Kudlala I-Tennis’ tournament hosted by the Ezulwini Municipality at Ezulwini courts in the past two days.

The 12-year-old is part of the Mbabane Build It store cream of the crop.

Hlophe did not play his final match against Thando Bhembe after the latter sustained an injury on his hand ahead of the finals. Hlophe said he was beaming with confidence ahead of the final and he was going to win. Hlophe was playing in the advanced category.



“Im confident that I was going to win in the final. I was ready for Thando and I know I was going to win. It is unfortunate that he got injured ahead of the finals. I’m happy with my achievement and I’m going to continue working hard in both tennis and football,” he said. In the beginner’s category, Thamsanqa Ndwandwe beat Anele Zwane 2-1 in the finals to snatch the first prize.

Their game lasted for over two hours as they both gave each other a tough time. The three sets were all completed in tie break. Lwazi Mabizela won in the inter immediate section. The winners and runners-up were awarded with sneakers, trophy and medals. They were presented by Ezulwini Municipality AIDS Programme Manager Tibuyile Dlamini. Also present was the Swaziland National Tennis Association (SNTA) Vice-President Louis Nxumalo.