WIN INGWENYAMA CUP - NATCOM ORDERS LEOPARD

MBABANE – Royal Leopard are confident of starting the season with guns-blazing as they aim to bring back glory days in the club.



The club President and National Commissioner of Police, Isaac Magagula, gave a tall order to the club yesterday to ensure that this season they bring home the coveted Ingwenyama Cup. This was during the team’s courtesy visit to Magagula yesterday.



“We urge the team to build up on the performance displayed in the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup, to reclaim its former glory in the new season. We are desirous to see the team succeeding this season and even winning the MTN League. Another tall order to the team is to ensure that this season it brings the coveted King’s Cup home. Basop i-Royal Leopard this season,” he said.



Magagula then pledged that as the team patrons, they will give their full support and urged the team not to hesitate to seek their assistance whenever they needed it.



“The team’s performance last season was not at the level we would have loved, due to loss of form, which is something common in football. It is encouraging, however, that despite the slump in the performance, the team managed to finish the season in third position in the league and ended in the finals of the Castle Premier Challenge,” he said.



Deputy National Commissioner, William Dlamini, said the team was formed t contribute immensely in promoting the organisation and in strengthening its police relations with the public through sports.

Meanwhile, Leopard General Manager Mxolisi Dlamini, said they will go out and work hard as they want to bring back the glory days.

Leopard coach Sifiso ‘Nuro’ Ntibane said they were ready for the challenge ahead of them.