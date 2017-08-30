MORE AWARDS FOR BARRY, MANYOVU AFTER YAM’NAWE

MBABANE – Royal Leopard duo of Bonginkosi ‘Manyovu’ Dlamini and Barry Steenkamp’s sterling performance in the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup has been awarded by the club’s President Isaac Magagula.



Dlamini was named the player of the series and man of the match in the first semi-final against Moneni Pirates, while Barry Steenkamp was the tournament top goal scorer with three goals. The Police National Commissioner Isaac Magagula awarded the two with certificates and also undisclosed cash incentives.



Leopards, who were the defending champions lost 4-5 in penalties against Mbabane Swallows. Magagula awarded the players when he met the team in their courtesy visit.



“We say well done to the two players and inspire them and the rest of the players to continue working hard, we wish to present each of them with tokens in the form of certificates and modest financial incentives,” he said.

Magagula commended the team for its exceptional performance in the tournament. He said spirit of sportsmanship was displayed on the day.



“While it would have been an absolute delight to retain the trophy, the fact that you made it to the finals and only lost through the lottery shootout, speaks volumes about your determination on the day. Your fellow finalists and eventual winners of the tournament really had to dig deep into their reserves, as you provided very stiff competition and were no walkovers,” he said.



27-year-old Manyovu thanked God first.