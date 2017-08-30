BEGINNER’S TRAINING TIPS FOR A MARATHON

MBABANE – It’s a running season with two major races next month.



The Financial Services Revenue Authority (FSRA) marathon is on September 9, while the Imbube King’s Marathon is set for October 8. Normally, elite athletes join this races but a beginner can also be part of this race. However, to conquer such races one needs to follow a special training. We have some tips, they say forewarned is forearmed.



Training tips for a marathon

l Begin your week with the long run, because obviously, the more long runs you fit in, the better your chances of completing the race. You won’t be able to run the same long-run distance you’re used to doing during typical marathon training.



* Tempo workouts will teach your body to transport oxygen and burn fuel efficiently, which is key to a successful day.



* A goal-pace run familiarises you with sustainable race-day speed.