‘BIRDS’ PAY E250 000 TO RECALL FELIX

Sports Editor



MBABANE – Quality does not come cheap. Mbabane Swallows has forked out a massive E250 000 as compensation to DR Congo’s AS Vita in order to recall attacking midfielder, Felix ‘Fela’ Badenhorst from the central sub-Saharan club where he had signed a two-year contract.



The ‘Birds’ released the Sihlangu midfielder to the DR Congo outfit two seasons ago for a reported loan transfer fee of E700 000.

Swallows Chairman, Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze confirmed yesterday they had paid E250 000 to the DR Congo side in order to get back the talented midfielder who was part of the quadruple-winning Swallows of the 2015-2016 season.



He left the ‘Birds’ in September last year at the start of the recently finished 2016/2017 where the red and white glamour won a Treble for the second time since the 2012-13 season.

Gamedze explained that failure to receive the player’s International Clearance Certificate on time forced him to sit out the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup on Sunday.



“We are hoping it will come through before the MTN league kicks off in a week’s time,” he said.

The player, in an interview yesterday, confirmed he is back in the ‘Birds’ nest.



“I don’t want to say much on the issue but I am happy to be back at Swallows and ready to play,” he said.

A month ago, Badenhorst, in an exclusive interview with the Times Sports Desk, had poured his heart out on the frustration in the DR Congo.



He described life at the war-torn country as a ‘living hell’ and vowed never to go back.

He had indicated then that he was going to put a transfer request to the DR Congo side founded in 1935, based in Kinshasa.



Former Royal Leopard winger, Mthunzi ‘Xavi’ Mkhonto was Badenhorst’s teammate at the Kinshasa based outfit described as the most popular team in the DR Congo.