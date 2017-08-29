NFAS’ TRIBUTE TO KING, ROYALTY

MBABANE – Phuma langa sikotse is the common vernacular reference to His Majesty King Mswati III which loosely translates to ‘May the sun rise so we bask in it’.



Indeed it rose and shone brighter on Sunday as heavy rain showers briefly blessed the day at the Somhlolo National Stadium during the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup.



For his presence along with the royal household, the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) has extended its utmost and special tribute to the King and royalty at large.



“As NFAS and family, we are always humbled by His Majesty’s attendance. The presence of His Majesty gave this event the glamour and royal extravagance,” read a press release by the local football mother body’s Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe.



The NFAS also gives further appreciation to the Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini, his Cabinet and civil service, Parliament, sponsors Swaziland Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC), football family, invited guests, fans and the media for being part of this historic event, the 16th edition of the Charity Cup.



“They are the principal reason the whole event was a success as charity was the ultimate winner (Yam’Nawe). The huge turnout and attendance was testimonial to the edition’s slogan as everyone contributed to the course of uplifting the disadvantaged soul of the country,” Hadebe stated.



As expected, the NFAS does not run short of congratulating champions Mbabane Swallows in both the seniors and juniors categories of the one day knockout tournament as they all emerged champions.







Swallows’ juniors defended the Under-20 title after downing Mbabane Highlanders 2-1 while their seniors snatched it from failed defending champions Royal Leopard after a penalty shootout.