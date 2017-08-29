LIYAWUBUSWA ‘TINYONI’!

My dearest readers ... Legend has it that at first Senzangakhona claimed that Shaka wasn’t his son, but after some conflict with his uncle, begrudgingly accepted Shaka as his son and ...

In 1809 King Jobe died, and was succeeded by his son Dingiswayo ... “He is the bird that preys on other birds, ... You kill me, thinking you will rule, but the swallows will do that,”.n in the cauldron of Swazi football in the form of the all-conquering Mbabane Swallows, who in winning the SwaziTelecom Charity Cu

The prophesy by the great King Shaka lying on his sick bed is coming to fruitiop on Sunday after a nerve-wrecking penalty shoot-out against their nemesis, Royal Leopard annexed the eight title in a space of two years.

It was the third Charity Cup trophy by the Swallows of Mbabane, having won it in 2004 and 2015. It also marked the 20th trophy under the stewardship of current boss, Victor ‘Maradona’ Gamedze, a former player who has turned the club into a global brand that is taking, not just Swazi football by storm, but the continent as a whole.

Not content in being the first Swazi team to reach the Group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup but also being the first to have a programme dedicated to it on Pay-per-View Channel, DStv alongside top clubs like the mighty Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic, Amazulu and that other Soweto team whose name would break my laptop keypads if I were to type it here.



Like the over 16 000 fans, joined by His Majesty King Mswati III, Emakhosikati, Cabinet ministers, members of Parliament, Senior Princes, everyone of you deserve a pat on the back for making Sunday’s 16th Edition of the Charity Cup a memorable one.

Football, as the country’s number one sport, truly played its social responsibility part to the fullest and much thanks must go to Swaziland Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC) for their continued support of the tournament which began in earnest on July 28, 2002.



Of course, the all-conquering ‘Mkhonto Ka-Shaka’ emerged winners though they would be first to admit, they were not the swashbuckling dominant force they have been in the past two seasons. Nowhere near. A very thin squad minus the departed anchor midfielder Papy Kabamba, defender Siphamandla Mathenjwa (work permit issues), struggling with injuries captain, Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze who sat out the derby and top striker Sabelo ‘Sikhali’ Ndzinisa, who missed the final against Leopard, the Capital City giants were still able to roughshod their way to the podium finish.