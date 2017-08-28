‘MANYOVU’ BEST, E18 000 RICHER

LOBAMBA – His team may have failed to defend the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup title, but Royal Leopard forward, Bonginkhosi ‘Manyovu’ Dlamini, will smile all the way to the bank.



The speedy striker starred in the 2017 ‘Yam’ Nawe’ edition, which was won 5-4 after penalties by Mbabane Swallows after the decider at Somhlolo National Stadium yesterday.



For being the last player standing in the tournament, he would pocket E15 000. His earnings will shoot up to E18 000 after winning an extra E3 000 for being the Man of the Match in the 5-3 semi-final win over Moneni Pirates.

“I am happy to be the Player of the Series it’s all because of team work. I also won man of the match and dedicate both awards to the whole team.



I expect a tough season as I saw Highlanders also played very well. We’ve also played well and there is a lot of improvement going to the season,” said the Sihlangu striker.

‘Manyovu’ was joined by teammate in veteran forward, Barry Steenkamp, on the podium. The latter’s three-goal tally was unmatched. He pocketed E10 000.



Champions, Mbabane Swallows, on the other hand, produced the best goalkeeper in agile shot-stopper, Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza.

He got E10 000 plus an extra E3 000 for shining in the final.

Meanwhile, Christine Dunn of Mbabane Swallows was the best in the Under-20 category and pocketed E2 000.