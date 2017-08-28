‘SAMBA JIVE’ BRACE DOWN IMPROVED HIGHLANDERS

(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Swallows.................................(1) 2

Wonder 31st 81st

Highlanders.............................(1) 1

Musonda 12th



LOBAMBA – It was a simple case of form is temporal, but class is permanent. A new look Mbabane Highlanders were taught this harsh lesson, against sworn rivals Mbabane Swallows, who despite being far from their marauding best, they demonstrated unseen efficiency courtesy of the veteran Wonder Samba Jive Nhleko’s brace to snuff the life out of their resisting and vastly improved opponents.



The second semi final of yesterday’s Swazi Telecom Charity Cup football fiesta that packed the Somhlolo National Stadium to the brims as early in the day as 9.30am, rekindled the tension that was beginning to lack in the rivalry between the two teams.

The tie was nowhere near the recent mismatch we have seen. Highlanders who introduced seven new players in their starting line-up including the E150 000 striker Mfanufikile Fash Ndzimandze and Zambian’s Michael Musonda meant serious business.



They were on the front foot as soon as referee Mbongiseni Fakudze declared the tie on. And a dozen minutes from kick off, a lofted pass from midfielder turned right back Sibusiso Mkhonta, was deftly controlled by Fash at the edge of the box. He sold a dummy to Sifiso Mabila before rolling a pass on the path of Musonda at 13 yards. The Zambian obliged with a stinging left shot footed shot that rested at the roof of the net. The stadium went into delirium. Over half the spectators at the venue celebrated the goal. Or were they at the time celebrating what looked like the rebirth of the ‘Black Bull?

Swallows looked lost. They were disjointed in midfielder, where they dearly missed the combativeness of the departed DRC anchorman Pappy Tshitshimbi.



Fash had a chance to announce his return with a goal, when unmarked at 10 yards skied a cross from Menzi Sithole over the cross bar with Swallows caught napping.

Gabriel Goshen was mopping out any threat in midfield, and with Swallows playmaker Banele Pupu Sikhondze sluggish, the team did not clicked. However, the experience obtained in Africa started to emerge as they opted to up the tempo of the tie, which caused troubles for their opponents. As the pressing continued, Highlanders started to commit fouls in dangerous areas. A minute after the half hour mark, Sikhali who was well marshalled by debutant Simphiwe Manana formerly with Midas City, was upended at 19 yards out and a foul was given. From the free kick at the edge of the box, ‘Samba Jive’ beat a poorly arranged wall with an exquisite strike to bust the Bull’s bubble.

At the time, Koki who had gambled by starting Richard Mccreesh in midfield brought on Gomez Gondwe and they found their rhythm.



At half time Highlanders pulled out Sibusiso for Vusi to strengthen n the defence, but Swallows had long seized the game from their grasp. It was a matter of time before they could find another goal.

Sidumo Vilakati who was guilty of letting in Wonders strike, looked to have redeemed himself with a magnificent save, pushing a glancing header from the veteran winger out for a corner.