‘BULL’ SIGN MNCEDISI, GOSHEN, MUSONDA!

MBABANE – As the clock ticks faster towards Sunday, Mbabane Highlanders have sharpened their horns with stellar signings.



The capital city giants face the mammoth task of trying to eliminate all-conquering bitter rivals Mbabane Swallows in the second semi-final of the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup at 11am.

And yesterday, the club added former Moneni Pirates skipper Mncedisi Dlamini on their list of signings alongside Tambuti F.C anchorman Gabriel Goshen.



They have already snatched Manzini Sundowns’ Mlamuli Mlaba Nkambule and Zambian forward Michael Musonda who could lead the lines on Sunday against Swallows.

The side is, however, finding it tough to enlist the beloved Mfanufikile ‘Fash’ Ndzimandze as they opted to prioritise on Mncedisi.



This afternoon, the team is expected to register Royal Leopard duo of Bongani Chicken Sibandze and Mphikeleli ‘Rabo’ Dlamini who were offered to the team on loan by the police side. And a glance at all these signings means that the team will now go to Sunday’s derby with a respectable and competitive line-up when you add the likes of Xolani Chocco Sibandze, Sibusiso Mkhonta, Mpucuko Smoothes Dlamini to name but a few.

A source close to the team disclosed that ‘Fash’ was still a pending signing while the rest have been secured.



Highlanders PRO Paul Masilela could not be reached for comment as his cellphone was not answered, and later in the day it was switched off.

Moneni Pirates PRO Thami Dlamini was quick to confirm that they have cleared Mncedisi to Highlanders, but said nothing had been agreed on Fash.



“Highlanders came for both players, and we told them what we wanted. But yesterday they came for Mncedisi, who we have since released to them,” he said.

He was also raving about his own team’s signings where trusted centre back Njabulo Shongwe returned from his sabbatical in South Africa and will be available for selection against Royal Leopard in the first semi final at 9am.

The team has also signed Midas City left back Mthunzi Motsa who is also set to make his debut against the police side.



Tambuti F.C PRO Nathi Dlamini when quizzed on Goshen said he was waiting for the club directors to inform him as they were the one handling the transfer of players. Mbabane Swallows General Manager Sandile Zwane said his team was still working on their prospective new signings.