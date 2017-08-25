PLS ANNOUNCES ‘YAM’ NAWE’ SITTING ARRANGEMENTS

MBABANE – Giants Mbabane Swallows and Mbabane Highlanders supporters will occupy their normal stands in Sunday’s Swazi Telecom Charity Cup.

The two sides cross swords in the eagerly-awaited second semi-final at 11am.



Swaziland Posts and Telecommunications Corporation Corporate (SPTC) Communications Manager Nqobile Magagula said the two sides’ loyalists would occupy their normal stands on the right and left of the VIP box, respectively.

She was speaking during a kit presentation for the teams at SPTC Boardroom in Mbabane yesterday.



Moneni Pirates and Royal Leopard, on the other hand, have a date in the first semi-final at 9am. Their supporters will be at the South and North Stands, respectively.

“We expect everyone to pay and the old free access cards for the past season are expired.



“Only cars with stickers will be allowed inside the venue,” said Premier League of Swaziland Executive Member Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula.

Meanwhile, all the teams that include Under-20s finalists Highlanders and Swallows got their branded soccer jerseys. Models from Pulse paraded the kits.

Soon after getting the kits, a war of words expectedly ensued among the teams’ representatives. Moneni Pirates CEO Thami Dlamini said having former players who include Mxolisi Lukhele and Bongani Ndzimandze at Leopard, would make the opposition an open book.