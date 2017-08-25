REGISTRATION DEADLINE FOR ‘STIX’ MTB TONIGHT

MBABANE – Cyclists have up until tonight to register for the inaugural Manzini ‘Stix’ Mountain Bike (MTB) race.



Manzini Club will be home for the event, which will be open to various fitness enthusiasts and fun lovers tomorrow, starting at 8am. One of the organisers, Clinton McNamara, urged would-be participants to seek admission by this evening as entries were limited to 250 cyclists.



“Goodie bag collection will be at Manzini Club on Friday (today) from 5:30pm.

“We thank all those who have supported the charity drive and look forward to an awesome ‘Faka Fire’ race on Saturday,” said McNamara.

On top of the races, which are headlined by the 55km event, there will an aerobathon and children’s games. Other cycling events will be 35km, 25km, 12km and 6km.



Entry fees for the races range between E50 and E150. Spectators and those taking part in the aerobathon will pay E20.

There is also an opportunity to pitch a stall from E250. There is still space and those wishing to take up the space can liaise with Esau du-Pont on 7605 4031.



Meanwhile, ‘Stix’ is said to be derived from Afrikaans and is a word that has to do with stick and mud, where the route transverses.