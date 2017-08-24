ANOTHER DERBY IN U-20 FINALS

Highlanders.......................(0) 1

Manqoba 63rd

M. Pirates...........................(1) 1

Sibekelo 27th

(Highlanders won 4-3 after penalties)



LOBAMBA – Mbabane Highlanders have Under-20 set another derby meeting in the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup where they will face arch rivals, Mbabane Swallows in the finals.

This comes after their 4-3 win after penalties against Moneni Pirates yesterday in the semi-finals played yesterday at Somhlolo National Stadium.



The first derby on the day will pit senior teams, Swallows and Highlanders at 11am and the development teams will clash at 2pm. The game went straight to penalties after it ended with a 1-all draw. Moneni Pirates, who dominate the first half, were first to find the back of the net with three minutes before the half hour mark when Sibekelo Hlatshwako chipped the ball over the advancing Highlanders goalkeeper Ndumiso Tsabedze.

Pirates continued to create scoring chances but failed to convert. The match went for the breather with Pirates enjoying the lead.



Highlanders came back in the second half fighting hard for an equaliser and it came through three after minutes after the hour mar through Manqoba Malindzisa who blasted the ball to the net after he was left unmarked in the box.

The match then went straight for penalties where Pirates missed the target through Sebenele Motsa and Colani Mabilisa. The trio of Akhona Dlamini, Sanele Dlamini and Sihle Zikalala all converted.



Highlander penalties were scored by Manqoba Malindzisa, Sibonelo Mkhonta, Mlandvo Dlamini and Sanele Masilela while Kwazi Mnisi’s penalty was saved.

Swallows reached the finals last Sunday when they walloped Royal Leopard 5-0 at King Sobhuza II Memorial Stadium.