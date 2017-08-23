WE WILL BEAT SWALLOWS - HIGHLANDERS’ ‘CHOCCO’

MBABANE – On paper, giants Mbabane Swallows are already in the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup finals at the expense of their sworn rivals Mbabane Highlanders.



They have been on a good run last season claiming the Ingwenyama Cup, Castle Premier Challenge and MTN Premier League in style, while their arch-rivals ended the season trophy-less.



They only missed two trophies, the SwaziBank Cup and Swazi Telecom Charity Cup.

Interestingly, history favours Mbabane Highlanders when it comes to the charity cup, the ‘Bull’ have beaten the ‘Birds’ three times in a row, namely in 2008, 2009 and 2010.They have conquered the red and white ensemble 5-4 in 2004,1-0 in 2009 and a year later they beat them with the same score margin.



With all the laid down statistics, this derby is bound to be an interesting one with both teams geared-up to kick-start their season on a high note.



Mbabane Highlanders skipper Colani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze is adamant that they will come victorious on Sunday. The two capital city giants will cross swords at Somhlolo National Stadium at 10:30am in the second semi-finals of the 16 edition of the Swazi Telecom Charity Cup, which was won by Royal Leopard last year. The police ensemble will clash horns with Moneni Pirates at 8:30am.



“With the calibre of players we have signed, I am positive that we can compete and are looking beyond Swallows in the charity cup. This is an important game which we need to win by all means; it will set the tone for the team ahead of the 2017/18 season,” Sibandze said.