CASH PRIZES GALORE FOR SWAZIS IN IMBUBE MARATHON

MBABANE – It’s cash galore for Swazi athletes in the Imbube Marathon billed for October 8 at Somhlolo National Stadium.



The first prize for the winners of the 42km remains at E25 000 but if a Swazi crosses the first line first, an incentive of being the first placed Swazi is at stake. If a local athlete does not win the race, the first Swazi to cross the line would get E15 000.



The format applies to the other categories being the 21km and 10km. The Swaziland National Pension Fund (SNPF) Communications Information Officer, Mlungisi Dlamini said they were encouraging Swazi athletes to work harder buy improving their incentives.



“To encourage competition among Swazis, we improved the incentives. If the race is won by a Swazi athlete, the prize at stake is E50 000 while if the race is won by an international athlete, the first local to cross the finish line will receive E15 000 in the 42km,” said.



The winner of the race last year, Sifiso Sibandze pocketed E50 000 in total, E25 000 for being the overall winner and E25 000 for being the first Swazi.