ILLOVO, CORRECTIONAL LEAD IN SRIC DARTS CHAMPIONS

MBABANE – The closer to the bone, the sweeter the meat. Correctional One and Illovo Two are edging closer to the bone and they can’t afford to slip off in the SRIC Darts Championships. This is after both teams recorded impressive victories this past weekend.

Correctional managed to beat Manzini City Council 14-11, while Illovo beat 2017 league runners-up Scandza 14-9. The tournament which is sponsored to a tune of E10 000 by Swaziland Royal Insurance Corporation (SRIC), kicked-off this past weekend and it is played in a round robin system where two teams qualify in each group.



There are eight teams divided into a two groups and currently Correctional One are leading with six points in group A while Illovo are also table toppers with only six points in group B.Kilowatts A can still qualify to the next round as they have managed to beat Makie in Group A while in Group B Scandza also stand a chance as they are second on Group B after humbling Kilowatts B 19-4.

Swaziland National Darts Association PRO Bheki Nkonyane said the games will continue this weekend where they will be finishing the group stages.



“By the end of this weekend we will know who will qualify to the next round. Next weekend we will play the semi-finals and finals at Zakhele Hall and we are happy with the progress of the games so far. The games are very competitive and we anticipate good games these weekend. We want to thank SRIC for their continued support,” Nkonyane said.



Scandza out to eliminate Correctional Two

MBABANE-With Correctional One and Illovo having booked their semi-final spot, the battle continue as Scandza eyes to beat Correctional Two for the last four spot.