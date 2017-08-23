HOPE FOR U-19 WOMEN’S CRICKET TEAM IN BOTSWANA

MBABANE – The country’s Under-19 cricket ladies team left the country for the Botswana International T-20 tournament beaming with confidence yesterday.



The 14 member squad will face five other teams from countries including the hosts, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Gauteng (South Africa). The four-day tournament starts tomorrow with the finals on Sunday.



Last year, the team finished seventh out of eight countries that competed. The tournament, which is played under the Eight Nation’s tournament, will have to do with the six countries after the duo of Sierra Leone and Lesotho withdrew their participation.

The squad was bid farewell by the Swaziland National Sport and Recreation Council (SNSRC) CEO Darius Dlomo with Zama Tsabedze and Swaziland Cricket Association (SCA) President Sohail Khan.



Dlomo urged the girls to do the country proud in the games.

“I believe the fundamental principles were implemented during the selection of the team. I can tell by the look that the team is ready for the challenge ahead and we wish them a safe journey. We believe that you are not going there to participate but to compete and make the country proud. Go there and make friends but ningaphaphi,” he said.



SCA President Sohail Khan said the team was trained well ahead of the tournament and they even played a practice match against Mozambique.