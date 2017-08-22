MY BLOOD IS BLACK AND WHITE - ‘MLABA’



MBABANE – A sigh of relief for Mbabane Highlanders. Amid reports that midfielder Mlamuli ‘Mlaba’ Nkambule has been registered with Manzini Sundowns, the club he played for last season, the player has cleared the air in his Facebook account.



Noteworthy is that he has spent all his preseason with Mbabane Highlanders and last week it was reported that his transfer was already complete.

In actual fact, it is to be completed this week if Sundowns Chairman Mark Carmichael’s words that his inclusion in the new FIFA Connect registration system was a mistake they cannot take responsibility for, are anything to go by.

“Morning fellas...I still repeat, my blood is black and white...have a nice day fellas,” he wrote as his Facebook status yesterday.



He could not commit himself to comment on the day he was sought over his registration by Sundowns.

“No comment,” he replied.

However, his response was not without surprise as he got interested to know how this could have happened and where such information came from.

Interestingly, on the very day the news broke he was still a Sundowns player after registration, he was on his way to South Africa with his new team Highlanders.



The registration by Sundowns, however, does not stand as it was incomplete due to missing documents like Form D and his national identity card, among other things.



Another basis for his registration was, according to Sundowns’ officials, was that he still allegedly has a year left in his contract, contrary to his claims earlier as he said it was expired.



The registration by Sundowns does not warrant that he can play for them and was conspicuously missing in their Swazi Telecom Charity Cup play-off match against Moneni Pirates in Nhlangano last Sunday.

Pirates won the match 1-0 to qualify as the fourth team in this year’s Charity Cup billed for Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium.



