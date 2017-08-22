OVER 40 BATTLE TO QUALIFY FOR E3 000 GRAND PRIZE

MBABANE – A very attractive grand prize indeed!



That over 40 pool players under the Mbabane Express Car Wash Pool Teams League came together last Friday to begin their Singles League qualifiers, is just in line with the grand prize of E3 000 for the champions.

Several sporting codes cannot give away so much to one winner. In fact, the trend with most has been medals and no cash prizes due to lack of sponsors and the economic situation of the country.



However, in pool, there are players who spend the whole day on the table week in, week out because it puts food on their table. Only the best 20 players after the qualifiers will be eligible to compete for the E3 000 champion’s prize.

The qualifiers saw the over 40 players divided into groups of two and they play a point system with the top 10 of each group, making it to the final 20-member league.

“The champion will walk away with E3 000 and also receive gold and a trophy. “There’s good money for everyone, especially if you make the top eight,” explained sponsor and director of Mbabane Express Car wash, Sikhatsi Dlamini.

The second prize is E1 400 plus a silver medal with the third prize set at the E1 000 and bronze on top of it. The lowest prize inside the top eight is E500 but there are also cash prizes for positions nine to 20.

The total sponsorship package is E10 000.