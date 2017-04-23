FA’S E360 000 FROM ‘BIRDS’ SHARE

MBABANE – The National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) will also smile all the way to the bank following CAF Confederations Cup envoys Mbabane Swallows’ historic qualification to the group stages.



Reaching the 16-team group stages comes with a ‘carrot’ of about E3.6 million (current exchange rate), but up to 10 per cent share of the money goes to the national federation. As a result, the NFAS is set to pocket no less than E360 800 if the red and white ensemble do not reach the quarter-finals.



This is standard practice even in the top-tier tournament styled CAF Champions League.

However, in the event Swallows reach the knockout stage, the NFAS will start getting a reduced share (five per cent). The top two teams in each of the four groups will progress to the last eight. They will get E4.5 million while their football associations will pocket E17 500 each.



Up to E820 000 will be deposited into the country’s football mother bank account if Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati’s troops defy all odds to win the tournament. Swallows can walk away with E15.5m.



Swallows acting CEO Sibusiso Manana said he was aware of the deductions, but said focus was on conquering the continent.

“I’m only aware of a five per cent deduction for the national federation, but our focus is on the field of play. We are taking it one game at a time,” said Manana.



NFAS Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe, whose office helped in meeting the travelling expenses of the team in the qualifying campaign, said he could only be in an informed position to comment on the issue on getting a correspondence from the continental football body.