‘CHIEF’ AWAY, WANDERERS MEETING DEFERRED

MANZINI – Manzini Wanderers’ eagerly-awaited mass meeting was cut short yesterday following the absence of directors.



The gathering was sanctioned by High Court Judge Sipho Nkosi in his landmark order last week (April 13). He had instructed all stakeholders at the team to meet to iron out their differences in 14 days following the disorder that led to the seeking of legal redress. As per the ruling, about 100 supporters had crammed the Manzini Library yesterday for deliberations, but the proceedings were deferred following the absence of key stakeholders, mainly the directors.



Well known senior official Sandile ‘Chief’ Dlamini, who took some supporters and Elders Chairman Sipho Ntshalintshali, to court, on behalf of the executive committee was reported to be overseas until next Friday. The rest of the directors in Chairman Bheki Shongwe, Peter Mathaba and Themba Fakudze were nowhere to be seen.



Just before the start of the gathering, Ntshalintshali, who was mandated to organise the meeting, explained the purpose of the meeting. An independent chairman in Patron Reverend Advocate Percy Mngomezulu was elected to chair the proceedings. He was elected unopposed.



Armed with the court order, he applied for the postponement as unnamed key stakeholders were absent during the meeting. He wanted it postponed to next Friday, which is the deadline for the 14-day period, but there was no an uproar. Supporters Lawyer Zakhele Dlamini came to the rescue as he explained that postponing the meeting beyond April 28 was not in contempt, clarification that yesterday’s event was the start of the process to solve the impasse as per the court ruling.