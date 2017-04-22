PLS POSTPONES MATSAPHA UTD, VOVOVO GAME

MBABANE – Matsapha United’s wish has been granted.



Ahead of next Sunday’s eagerly awaited SwaziBank Cup final against tough-as-teak Young Buffaloes, MTN National First Division table toppers, Matsapha United has had their game against Vovovo that was scheduled for Tuesday postponed to a date yet to be confirmed by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS).



With another gruelling game this afternoon against City Warriors at Mavuso Sports Centre, it meant Matsapha United would have played three games in eight games, with the Buffaloes game included.

Team Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Victor ‘Mavikane’ Dlamini, confirmed his side had forwarded a letter to the PLS, kindly pleading for the postponement of Tuesday’s game.



“The main reason was to allow the team to solely focus on the final which has a lot at stake; E1 million first prize cheque and a ticket to the CAF Confederations Cup next year. We respect all football structures and we are grateful for the cooperation from the PLS office,” Dlamini said.

PLS Chief Operations Officer (COO) Pat Vilakati, through a statement late yesterday confirmed the postponement.