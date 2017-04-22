FA IN COURT FOR DEFYING APPEALS BOARD

MBABANE – The Lubombo Regional Football Association (LRFA) has been taken to court for allegedly defying a ruling of the NFAS Appeals Board.



Lubombo Promotion League side, Hot Chillies, have taken the regional football body to court seeking an order compelling the latter to set aside the suspension of three team players, namely Thabiso Mahlaba, Menzi Mathobela and Menzi Ndzimandze.

In their papers, the outfit campaigning in the country’s football fourth-tier, disclosed that the players were suspended by a Disciplinary Committee (DC) after they were caught up in a skirmish in one of the games.



They were found guilty, but were reportedly cleared by the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS), through its Appeals Board. The country’s football mother body is cited as the fourth respondent in the matter.

“On or about March 2, 2017, the First Respondent (LRFA) laid charges of misconduct against the applicant. There are allegations of match abandonment, assaulting of referee, which occurred during the game.



“The disciplinary board of the respondents issued a verdict of guilty to the applicant as the cause of the mayhem that led to the abandonment of the game.

“The penalty that was issued was that Hot Chillies would forfeit three points and the same number of goals to the opposition (Samampela),” reads the team’s court papers in part.



According to the said DC ruling, the three players forfeited their registration cards on top of a six-month ban.