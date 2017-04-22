NO CLAUSE STOPPING ‘TJOVITJO’ FROM FACING ‘BUFFS’

MBABANE – The norm is that players who originate from the country’s security forces side are barred to face them when on loan, but Sifiso ‘Tjovitjo’ Maseko could face Young Buffaloes.



‘Tjovitjo’ who has been a pillar of strength in the heart of Matsapha United defence, is on loan at the MTN First Division table toppers from the army side. Matsapha co-director Victor Malambe revealed yesterday that there was no clause avoiding the former Sihlangu star from facing Buffaloes in the two sides’ loan agreement.



“It was just a loan agreement with no specific terms. Maybe it was done purposely by Buffaloes especially because we are not in the same division but according to our understanding, he is our player and we can use him,” Malambe explained briefly.



Matsapha face Buffaloes in the finals of the SwaziBank Cup next Sunday at the Somhlolo National Stadium with not just E1 million first prize money at stake but also a ticket to the CAF Confederations Cup next year.



On their way to a maiden cup final, Matsapha conquered defending champions Mbabane Swallows in the last 16 and elite league sides Manzini Sundowns and Manzini Wanderers in the quarterfinals and semi finals respectively. On the other hand, Buffaloes are in their second final appearance in two minutes after losing to Mbabane Swallows in the Ingwenyama Cup.



Buffaloes Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sandile Gwebu said ‘Tjovitjo’ was man enough to decide whether to face his mother team or not. “They can do what they want but he is our player. He is at Matsapha only on loan and it is up to the team or the player to play on the day. Sifiso is man enough to make his own decision whether to play,” Gwebu responded, diplomatically so.