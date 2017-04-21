SWALLOWS DROP CAF COMPLAINT

MBABANE – Mbabane Swallows have abandoned their complaint to CAF on the bad refereeing they allegedly received in Congo against AC Leopard.



The club had filed papers with the Confederations of African Football CAF through the National Football Association (NFAS), complaining about Burundian referees who handled their ill-fated CAF Confederations Cup playoff first leg match in Dolssie two weeks ago.

The team lost 0-1 to the Congolese giants, in a result that was marred by controversial decisions.



One of those was a seemingly genuine goal by DRC winger Kingu Mydo, on the stroke of full-time that was surprisingly ruled offside by the first assistant referee Kakunze Herve, despite television replays showing that the player was onside when he smashed home a well weighted Banele Pupu Sikhondze’s cross.

Mbabane Swallows acting CEO Sibusiso Manana, confirmed that the team was no longer pursuing the complaint after winning the second leg 4-2 to advance on 4-3 aggregate for the group stages of the tournament, whose will be held on Tuesday in Cairo.



“Normally, I am not comfortable talking about such things because they are negative by nature. The FA should be the one commenting, but I can say that we are no longer going ahead with the complaint,” he said.

FA Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe confirmed that the complaint has since been dropped by the club, without elaborating further on the issue.

The refereeing in the match came under heavy criticism even from SuperSport Television Soccer Africa programme, when analysts led by veteran journalist Thomas Kwenaite bashed the Burundian whistle men for many controversial calls against Swallows.

They even alleged that the result of the game was manufactured to favour the Congolese side after Mbabane Swallows’ seemingly legitimate goal was harshly disallowed for an offiside.