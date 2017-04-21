WE ARE PROUD OF ‘BIRDS’ CAF EXPLOITS – SWAZIBANK MD

MBABANE – Just as the euphoria around Mbabane Swallows CAF Confederations triumph continues, SwaziBank MD Zakhele Lukhele added his voice in congratulating the history-making capital city giants.



Lukhele flashed a smile as wide as the Gwamile Street as he hailed the Victor Gamedze owned side magical victory over AC Leopards of Congo that transported the club to the group stages of the tournament whose draw will be conducted in Cairo on Tuesday. He was speaking during the kit presentation for the SwaziBank Cup finalists Young Buffaloes and Matsapha United yesterday at the bank’s Auditorium.

“Allow me to first of all congratulate Mbabane Swallows for flying the country’s flag high in the CAF competition. As a bank we are proud of them because their participation in the tournament is by virtue of being the winners of the SwaziBank Cup,” he said.



He said as the two finalists Matsapha United and Young Buffaloes prepare to cross swords next week Sunday at Somhlolo National Stadium, they should be looking to emulate the good that Swallows have done for the country’s football.

“We hope Swallows will go all the way and win the tournament, which we believe the next year’s representative will also want to emulate. I don’t the rules of the tournament, but I want to believe Swallows if they win the CAF Confederations Cup will return as defending champions, meaning that we will have two teams participating,” he said.



About next week’s final he said the aim was to make the day a family day, and urged the nation to support the event.

...Not easy to make the CEOs first eleven – Sithofeni

The Somhlolo National Stadium artificial will be the battle field between a combined team of cabinet ministers and MPs against the team of CEOs.

The match will be part of the curtain raiser for the SwaziBank Cup final between Young Buffaloes against Matsapha United.



Yesterday at the bank’s Auditorium, captain of the team of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Sithofeni Ginindza said they were happy at the opportunity to showcase their talent, but warned that it would be difficult for one to make it into the starting eleven given the competitiveness of their team that is now turning two years.



“As a captain I will definitely be in, and SwaziBank MD will be in by virtue of being a sponsor, but this team has grown over the past two years. We have been training hard for this game,” he said.